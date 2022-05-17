Tristan Stubbs Receives Maiden Proteas Call-Up For T20I Series Vs India

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma’s Proteas T20 squad will make a return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in late 2021, when they take on India in a five-match series across five venues in India from 09 to 19 June. Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up ahead of the highly anticipated contest.

The 21-year-old, right-hand, middle order batter, who impressed this past season while playing for the Gbets Warriors in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge, scored 293 runs in seven innings, at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12, including 23 sixes. He was also part of the South Africa ‘A’ team to Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other notable selections include the exciting return of fast bowler, Anrich Nortje who has been recovering from injury since December 2021 and batters, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen. Nortje has been medically cleared for action and is currently working through his return to play programme while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Wayne Parnell also makes a welcome return to the T20 set up for the first time since the team’s tour to England in 2017.

Besides the aforementioned, Keshav Maharaj and number one MRF Tyres Men’s T20I Bowler, Tabraiz Shamsi, the rest of the team will be made up of the IPL contingent, namely, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen, making this one of the most exciting Proteas T20 teams in recent times.

“This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time,” commented CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang. “The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in.

“Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza (Hendricks), Klaasie (Heinrich Klaasen) and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba (Bavuma), Tabraiz (Shamsi) and Keshav (Maharaj).

“The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The National Selection Panel and I are really excited to watch our full strength Proteas take on the world’s number one T20 team.

“We wish Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher all the best ahead of what we know will be sportainment at its best,” Mpitsang concluded.

South Africa is currently fourth in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, behind Pakistan (3), England (2) and India (1). More information on the rankings can be located here.

Proteas T20 team vs India

Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors).

India T20I series vs South Africa itinerary:

09 June 1 st T20I Delhi

12 June 2 nd T20I Cuttack

14 June 3 rd T20I Vizag

17 June 4 th T20I Rajkot

19 June 5 th T20I Bengaluru