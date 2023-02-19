Trisha Krishnan Shares Video As She Performs Shiva Ratri Special Pooja 

New Delhi: The popular star of the South film industry, Trisha Krishnan is currently busy with her highly anticipated upcoming film, Leo. The project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj started rolling in Kashmir, a couple of weeks back.

Trisha Krishnan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of her Shiva Rathri celebrations from Kashmir.

Check out Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram video, below:

In the video, Trisha is seen in white and grey striped, oversized sweatshirt and blue denim trousers, as she performed multiple abhisheka’s and pooja on a Shivling.