Tripura violence: SC to hear Trinamool Congress’ plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is “worsening” by the day.

The contempt petition was filed by the TMC on Monday, and listed for hearing by the court today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC are at loggerheads in Tripura where the latter is attempting to set its foothold challenging the ruling government.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi, described the situation in Tripura under the Biplab Deb-led BJP government as “atrocious”. She also wondered why the human rights commission was “not taking a note of the ongoing use of brute force” in the Northeastern state.

“There is no democracy in Tripura. Several murders have happened. Goons with weapons are getting inside police stations. I don’t even remember how many people had to be brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital, having sustained injuries in Tripura,” she said.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s verdict, parties are being stopped from holding meetings and rallies. In Tripura, mockery was being made of the election process. If the government does not allow a political party to hold a meeting, then what will be the fate of the elections, I do not know,” she said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.