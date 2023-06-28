Tripura: Six dead, 15 injured as Rath catches fire after coming in contact with high-tension wire

In a tragic incident, six people died and 15 others injured after a Rath (chariot) caught fire after coming in contach with a high-tension electric wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. During this festival, the sibling deities return to their abode, after completing 9-day-long annual soujourn.

According to police officials, thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable.

As many as six people died on the spot and 15 others, who received burn injuries in the incident, were admitted for treatment at a nearby hospital, the police said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths in the tragic incident. “In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the ‘Ulta Rath’. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time,” he tweeted.

The Tripura CM further wrote that he is currently on his way to Kumarghat to inspect the place of the incident. “Going to Kumarghat from Agartala by train to inspect the place of occurrence where several people have lost their lives in a tragic incident today,” he tweeted.