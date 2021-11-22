Tripura Police deny permission for BJP & TMC rallies in Agartala today

Agartala: The Tripura Police have denied permission to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for their rallies in Agartala on Monday, for the upcoming civic polls in the northeastern state.

The decision has been taken in view of tensions between the two parties, the police said, referring to the arrest of Sayani Ghosh, the Trinamool’s youth wing president, for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers.

“No permission for roadshow/rally either for BJP or TMC in Agartala today. Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn’t intimated to us the time when they’re going to organise the street corner meet. The permission for rallies are denied in view of the tension escalating in the city,” Ramesh Yadav, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar, said.