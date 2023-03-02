Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland election results: Counting begins

Tripura: After months of high-voltage campaigns, the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tripura along with two other northeastern states – Meghalaya and Nagaland – began on Thursday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party looking to deepen its roots in Tripura (as most exit polls predicted its victory), a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018.

Among these three states, it is Tripura which promises to have more national resonance than the two others as traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time to challenge the BJP in the election to the state’s 60-member assembly.

The counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland began at 8am. “Result trends will start from 8 am on 2nd March,” reads a message on the Election Commission of India’s portal. Postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, which will be followed by EVMs. The results will be updated on the official website of the election panel.