Tripura CM Manik Saha Tests COVID Positive

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has tested positive for Covid and asked all those who have come in contact to take the necessary precautions.

In a tweet, CM Saha said, “I’ve tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take the necessary precautions.”

Saha had assumed office as Tripura chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, the first BJP chief minister of the state, on May 14. The dental surgeon-turned-politician had contested the by-election and won with a comfortable margin on June 26.