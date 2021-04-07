Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tests Positive For COVID-19

Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The CM took to his Twitter account and wrote:

“I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe.”

Earlier, the Tripura government has issued fresh guidelines to prevent the further spread of the virus.

As per the news guidelines, using face masks has been made compulsory in all government offices and any violation will attract a fine of Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 for the second time. Social distancing in offices and public transport should be maintained, the notification issued by the Chief Secretary stated.