Trips Every Traveler Should Take Before Turning 50

Bhubaneswar: Turning 50 years old is a major milestone. If you happen to be approaching the half-century mark and are looking to add a few more of those experiences to your travel resume, we have some suggestions that you might want to consider. These are our picks for the best destinations, trips, and adventures that you should experience before you turn 50, setting yourself up for your next decade of travel.

Cruise the Nile

The best travel experiences can be found on a slow, leisurely cruise down the Nile. Typically such a journey only lasts for three or four days, but during that time you’ll visit lost temples, Egyptian villages, and take in life in this starkly beautiful part of the world. It is an enchanting way to experience a river that has played an important part in human history for millennia.

Take a Cycling Trip Through Tuscany

A cycling trip through Tuscany will keep you enthralled. Throughout your journey, you’ll pedal through picturesque villages, along tranquil country roads, and past stunning vistas. You’ll also have the opportunity to visit more than a few wineries and eat some of the best food imaginable.

Visit South Africa’s Wine Country

There are many reasons to go to South Africa, including visiting historic and lovely Cape Town, hiking the Drakensberg Mountains, and going on a safari. But the country also happens to be home to an incredible wine country, with numerous award-winning vineyards. Located a short drive outside of Cape Town, the Winelands—as they are known locally—make a great day trip for those looking to escape the city.The tranquil and relaxing countryside will quickly put you at ease and creating a relaxing experience on another otherwise busy holiday.

Sail the Mediterranean

The beautiful coastline, warm waters, and sunny weather make it an ideal destination for anyone looking for an aquatic adventure. Whether you explore the Greek Isles, sail past Italian beaches, or wander along the Croatian coast, the Med never fails to enchant or delight. Such a journey can be as active or relaxing as you want, mixing in kayaking, snorkeling, and diving, with days ashore wandering through seaside cities or just leisurely enjoying your day onboard your ship.

Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride in Cappadocia

Taking a ride in a hot air balloon is always a wonderful experience, but there are a few places where it is especially great. One of those is Cappadocia, Turkey which is well known for its unique, almost otherworldly, landscape. Carved by ancient volcanic activity and thousands of years of erosion, Cappadocia is unlike any other place on the planet, and that unusual terrain is best experienced from the air. On calm mornings there dozens of hot air balloons take flight, which only adds to the enchanting experience.