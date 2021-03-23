Trips Every Animal Lover Should Take

Bhubaneswar: If you’re an animal lover to the core, then it might be time to plan a vacation with animals in mind. From polar bears to kangaroos to the tiny tarsier, it’s hard not to love these astonishing animals. If you get teary-eyed over animal rescue stories or have ever wanted to see a whale up close, pack your bags — we’ve got the perfect travel destinations for you.

Churchill (Manitoba, Canada)

There are some animals that you see at the zoo that seem like completely different beasts when observed in their natural habitat, and polar bears are definitely one of those animals. In October and November of every year, the town of Churchill in Manitoba, Canada, is along the polar bear migration path, so you can literally look out your window and see these majestic creatures ambling by. Stay at the Tundra Lodge, a half-bus, half-hotel that rolls right up to the polar bears. It’s best to plan your trip sooner rather than later, though, as you may not be able to see polar bears in their natural habitat for much longer due to climate change.

Elephant Nature Park (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

Since the 1990s, the Elephant Nature Park in the Chiang Mai province of northern Thailand has been a place of refuge for rescued elephants. There are numerous ways to experience this place, from stopping by for a short visit to observe the elephants (as well as the dogs, cats, buffalo, birds and more that live at the sanctuary) to volunteering and caring for the elephants for a week.

Great Barrier Reef (Queensland, Australia)

Stretching over 1,250 miles along 900 islands, the Great Barrier Reef is not just one reef, but a group of roughly 3,000 individual reefs. Learn to scuba dive or snorkel to see the bright colors and remarkable activities of roughly 2,000 different kinds of fish, 4,000 mollusk species and 400 different types of coral. Just make sure not to touch anything. Human contact can easily kill the coral and disturb this delicate ecosystem, which is already endangered by rising water temperatures. If that’s not quite your speed, you can take an overhead helicopter tour for a bird’s eye view.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy (Northern Kenya)

No matter what sort of animal experience you are looking for, you can have it at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya. With nine different lodges and houses, each one more luxurious than the last, you’ll sleep in style at night while spotting some truly extraordinary animals during the day, including rhinos, Grevy’s zebra, elephants, lions, and possibly wild exotic dogs.

Torre Argentina Cat Sanctuary (Rome, Italy)

If you’re a cat lover, then you will be in heaven at the Torre Argentina Cat Sanctuary in Rome, Italy. This Ancient Roman temple is now ruins that are home to over 150 feral cats that you can meet every day from noon to 6 p.m. Most of the cats that live here have special needs, whether they are blind, injured or come from abusive homes. This is also one of Rome’s most historic spots; among the ruins is part of the Theatre of Pompey, where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C.