Triple Train Tragedy: Odisha Veterinary Services Association Contributes Rs 20 Lakh to CMRF

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Veterinary Services Association on Tuesday contributed Rs 20 Lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the assistance to the victims of the triple train accident that took place in Balasore district on June 2.

The members of the association presented a cheque to Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner today.

Prior to this, the State Secretariat Service Union also contributed Rs.2.5 lakh to the CMRF for the relief of the railway accident victims.

The members of the Union today presented a cheque to Chief Secretary PK Jena at the SRC office.