Trio Sat On Tracks Before Being Hit, Killed By Train In Sonepur

Sonepur: Three college students were killed in a train accident on Dunguripali-Barpali line near Sananuapali in Sonepur on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitnesses, the trio was sitting on the line and were surfing mobile phone. Suddenly, train came from opposite direction and ran over the trio giving no time to escape.

Following this, the three students died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, locals gathered near the railway track and reportedd the same to the police.

Meanwhile, polioce have sent the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem and tracing their identities to hand over their bodies to their parents. Further investigations are underway.