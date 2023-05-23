Trinamool Congress To Boycott New Parliament Inauguration Event

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress became the first opposition party to say that they would boycott the inauguration of the new parliament on Delhi’s Central Vista by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due on May 28.

Party MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out”.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have objected to PM Modi opening the new parliament instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the government of “repeatedly disrespecting propriety” by not inviting the President and former President to the inauguration.

Mr Kovind, he tweeted yesterday, was not invited for the foundation laying ceremony of the new parliament, and Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.

“She (the President) alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety,” read another of his tweets.

The Congress, though, is yet to announce its stance on the opening ceremony. The opposition’s gameplan will be evolved at a mega meet, which will be held soon, the party has said. In December 2020, when PM Modi did the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Parliament building, the Congress had boycotted the event.

Several opposition parties, including the CPI and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have also criticized the government’s move.

Leading the attack against the Congress yesterday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, ” Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is..”

