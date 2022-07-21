Trinamool Congress To Abstain From Vice-President Poll Voting

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will abstain from voting in the vice-presidential election, party leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on Thursday.

Trinamool’s decision comes as a jolt to the opposition which had announced veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva as its candidate for vice-presidential election.

TMC has objected to the manner in which Alva was selected.

“We disagree with the process of announcing the opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can’t support the opposition nominee,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the BJP-led NDA’s pick for Vice President, who has been at loggerheads with the state government since he assumed charge as governor.