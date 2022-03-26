Tricks To Keep Fruits And Vegetables Fresh Longer

New Delhi: Storing vegetables the right way will keep them fresh and safe to eat. And not all vegetables are alike, which means there’s no single best way to store them all. Here’s everything you need to know to store your vegetables for maximum freshness.

Berries: Rinse with vinegar

Before you stash them in the fridge, wash strawberries, raspberries, and other berries with a mix of vinegar and water (think a 1:3 ratio). This disinfects against mold, which can lengthen the shelf life by weeks. Then rinse with water and dry thoroughly.

Lettuce: Store with a paper towel

Prepared a bit too much lettuce for your salad? Store leftover leaves in a bowl with a paper towel on top, then seal with plastic wrap. The towel absorbs moisture, which is what turns leaves soggy and brown. Replace the towel when it becomes damp. Another trick: Sprinkle the leaves with a dash of salt, which also helps draw out extra wetness.

Avocado: Squirt with lemon

Avocado contains enzymes that produce a brown pigment when exposed to oxygen, which is why that halved avocado looks unappetizing so soon after its stored. To avoid this, squirt it with lemon or lime juice. (You can also do this on guacamole.) The citric acid will help prevent browning for at least a day. You could also store avocado slices with large chunks of onion. The same gasses that make your eyes burn when you chop an onion also prevent oxidation in your avocado. As long as the onion touches only the skin of the avocado, there won’t be a noticeable flavour.

Carrots: Store with water

To avoid that dried-out look old carrots tend to get, first chop off the leafy greens if you bought your carrots whole (the leaves can pull nutrients out of the roots). Carrots do best with moisture, so put them in a container filled with water, seal with plastic wrap, and store them in the refrigerator. Or, wrap them in bubble wrap before stashing them in the fridge: It will allow just enough moisture to reach the carrots if you prefer not to soak them in water.

Lemons: Avoid cutting in half

If you need just a squeeze of citrus juice for your recipe or drink, puncture a whole lemon with a fork or skewer instead of cutting it in half. This way, you can squeeze out what you need without drying out the entire lemon.