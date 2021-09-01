Tricks To Disable Blue Ticks & Hide Last Seen On WhatsApp

New Delhi: Almost everyone loves the popular messaging giant WhatsApp but the blue tick marks and last seen notification is not preferred by everyone. Don’t worry we have come up with a few tips and tricks that can save you.

Here is how you can disable blue ticks or read receipts on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp Tap on More or three dots on the upper right-hand side Select Settings Select Account Go to Privacy and Turn off Read receipts

Note that if you turn off WhatsApp blue ticks, you will not be able to see if others have read your messages either, that is, no blue ticks will appear even if a receiver reads your message. Users must note that there is no way to turn off the read receipts for group chats or play receipts for voice messages. Users can also turn off their last seen by going to Privacy settings. Last seen refers to the last time the contact used WhatsApp. Through our privacy settings, users have the option to control who can see their last seen. To turn off your last seen, follow the given steps:

Open WhatsApp Select More or the three from the top right Select Settings Select Account > Privacy > Last seen Select Nobody

You can also hide your WhatsApp status from the contacts you have not saved by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > My contacts, My contacts except or Only Share with certain contacts.