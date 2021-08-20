Tributes Pour In For Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His 77th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Tributes started pouring in for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday on his 77th birth anniversary. Several Congress leaders, including his son Rahul Gandhi, visited his memorial in Delhi. Vice president M Venakaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who paid their tributes.

“My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom and education sector will always be remembered,” Naidu tweeted. “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote a message on Twitter in memory of the late leader.

Rahul Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi in Delhi to pay his respect. Rahul Gandhi also remembered his father in a message posted on Facebook. “A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary,” he wrote in a Facebook post.