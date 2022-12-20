Tribals Observe 12-hr Bandh In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Vehicular movement has been disrupted at many places in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday owing to a 12-hour bandh called by several tribal outfits demanding Government recognition of tribal language and literature and regularisation of the jobs of 100 community mobilisers and 20 Mundari teachers.

Reportedly, the bandh has been observed after the local administration and state government did not pay attention to their long-standing demands. Members of organisations like – Adibasi – Mulabasi Manch, Majhi Pargana Mahal, Mundari Samaj Sawar Jamda, etc participated in large numbers to mark the strike.

Several places in Baripada including Kaptipada, Bamanghati and Panchapidhi have witnessed the impact of Bandh.