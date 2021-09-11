Tribal Museum Virtual Tour To Showcase Life & Culture Of Kutia Kandha

Bhubaneswar: ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday. This Sunday i.e. on 12th September, The visitors can visit the life and culture of Kutia Kandha tribe by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director SCSTRTI Prof. (Dr.) A. B. Ota.

Kutia Kandha tribe lives in the South-West Odisha; especially Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts; which is surrounded by hills. Kutia Kandha families are mostly nuclear. The major social, economic and religious activities revolve around the family.

The major occupations that they follow are broom making, mat making, basketry etc. They practice shifting cultivation. The Kutia Kandha use symbolic religious structures having vermilion marks on them. Dharani Penu is their main deity. The Kutia Kandhas wear distinctive attire which includes self defence related ornaments and draw tattoos on their arms and faces. Kutia Kandhas are fond of music.