Tribal museum virtual tour: Bamboo basketry of Mahali community to be showcased

Bhubaneswar: ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum every Sunday. This Sunday i.e. on 9th January the visitors can visit the Bamboo Basketry of the Mahali community of Odisha by opening the Facebook and Twitter Pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director, SCSTRTI, Prof. (Dr.) A.B. Ota.

The Mahali are a numerically small community living in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts are skilled at Bamboo basketry. Skilled at Bamboo basketry, they earn a living making a variety of products for household use. Both men and women engage in this activity.

The process begins with the splitting of bamboo stalks, which are then broken down into workable strips. Several thickness of bamboo strips are made to be used differently and also for decoration of baskets. With a few simple tools the Mahali quickly strips the bamboo into suitable lengths and thickness, weaving them together with deft hands.

In a few short minutes, they are able to create baskets, dustbins, vases and other useful items. The fine workmanship of Mahali basket has earned them much recognition for their crafts.