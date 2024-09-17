Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome as he arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today. The streets of the city came alive with the rhythmic beats and colorful attire of tribal dancers who performed traditional dances to honor the Prime Minister’s visit.

The event, organized to celebrate PM Modi’s arrival, showcased the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. Tribal dance troupes from various regions of the state participated, adding a festive atmosphere to the occasion. The dancers, adorned in traditional costumes and jewelry, performed with great enthusiasm, reflecting the state’s deep-rooted cultural traditions1.

PM Modi, who is in Bhubaneswar to launch the Subhadra Yojana and unveil several infrastructure projects, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome. “The cultural diversity and the spirit of the people of Odisha are truly inspiring. I am grateful for this heartfelt reception,” he said.