Trent Boult Is The Only Name From New Zealand In Pietersen Best 11

The exciting World Cup T20 tournament has come to an end. Australia won the cup by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets. It had been a very eventful tournament throughout and the cricket-lovers from all around the world got to witness some exciting moments.

Talking about men in blue, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team was unable to impress the masses from the very beginning. None of the players were able to impress and they lost the games by a huge margin, which was indeed very sad. This might be the reason why none of the Indian players were chosen in Pieterson’s best playing XI.

The T20 world cup tournament was indeed packed with several memorable individual performances. With so many top-notch performances, it would be hard to name only a few. But ace cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen went on to declare his best playing XI. In a chat with Betway, he said that each of the players he has chosen has made significant contributions to their game and has helped their own team win matches in the tournament. He has chosen players from various categories and given them different playing positions after analyzing what would work the best for them.

Starting with the batting order, he chose Jos Butler and Mohammad Rizwan as the openers for his team. Pietersen also chose Moeen Ali and Wanindu Hasaranga as the primary all-rounder in the playing XI. However, talking about his middle-order, it consisted of Charith Asalanka and Aiden Markram. He also picked Adam Zampa, Shaheen Shahid Afridi, and South African fast bowler Wanindu Hasaranga as the bowlers in the playing XI. The only name he chose from New Zealand was Trent Boult, who has given some brilliant performances throughout the game.

Kevin has also chosen Adam Zampa as his man of the tournament. Justifying his pick, he told Betway that Zampa’s wicket-taking capabilities are truly incredible. He also went on to say that Zampa is one of the top contributors who has helped the Australian team to win the tournament.

However, a few top-performing names like David Warner went missing from the squad. He played brilliantly throughout the tournament but did not feature in Pietersen’s top XI playing list.

The team chosen by Pietersen consists of the best players from around the world. They have shown some great performance since the last time, and it is expected that they will continue to do so.