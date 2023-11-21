Trent Boult Backs Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee To Play Kabaddi

Mumbai: New Zealand cricketers Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham found the game of kabaddi interesting when they were shown a few highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League during their time in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Sharing his thoughts about the game, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham said, “It looks like a pretty physical game. It looks similar to Rugby, with guys teaming up to stop one guy getting across the line. I would nominate Glenn Phillips for this sport. He’s a powerful pocket rocket.”

Meanwhile, speedster Trent Boult backed his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to try their hands in kabaddi, “I’ve watched it a couple of times. I think you need strong legs for the sport. I would put up Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee’s names for this game.”

Furthermore, all-rounder Mitchell Santner would like to see his teammate Glenn Phillips play kabaddi, “I’ve probably got the squirminess for the sport, but not the strength. You need to be agile and strong for kabaddi. Lockie Ferguson might play well. He has a strong core and big legs.”

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad.