Trends brings festivity with Raja Rajakumari contest from 4th-19th June

Bhubaneswar: Trends, India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail has announced unique Raja Rajakumari contest 2022 to bring gala festivity of Raja in Odisha. Ollywood stars Sambit Acharya and Sivani Sangita associated with the contest as celebrity brand ambassadors.

Raja is a festival of celebrating womanhood and celebrated with much fanfare, eagerness and enthusiasm by women where they wear new clothes, drool with swings, served good foods, play amusing games and play with folk songs to observe the occasion.

Trends has curated 16 days Raja Rajakumari contest which will run from 2022 June 4 to June 19 with an array of on-ground, in-group housing societies, on-media and in-mall activities and Finale to be on 26th June’2022. This contest consists of two separate contests-Raja folk or Raja Related songs contest and Selfie with friends and relatives contest. Participants have to send their selfie taken with their friends & relatives or need to share a one-minute video clip, singing Raja related song through WhatsApp on 8908020104 or upload on the website – www.trendsrajarajakumari.com.

Each participant of this contest would get two Raja special discount coupons worth 500 each. Eminent jury members will select the Six winners, 3 from each category. The top three winners of each category will get prizes worth of Rs 31,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000.

Ollywood celebrity couple Sambit and Sangita excited about their association with the Trends Raja Rajakumari contest said, “We feel excited to be part of this unique contest by a fashion destination like Trends. This is a great way to celebrate raja. We look forward to observe this Raja with participants of Raja Rajakumari contest. For Raja shopping please visit your nearest trends store and get everyone talking”.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India-right from metros, mini-metros to tier-1 and 2 towns and beyond and is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination. It features exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to every occasion and at price that are affordable and seen as high value for money.