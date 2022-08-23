Trends announces Ganesha Puja special offer, Swagatam Shri Ganesha contest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With festivity around the corner, India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of special offer for Ganesha Puja and Trends Swagatam Shri Ganesha contest for its esteemed customers in Odisha.

To make Ganesha Puja more exciting and rewarding for its customers, under the special offer customers who shop for Rs 3499 and above will be entitled to get an exciting gift at just Rs 199 and also get coupons worth Rs 3000.

Along with this special offer, Trends also invites entries for Trends Swagatam Shri Ganesha Contest in which customers can draw Lord Ganesha and share or share a selfie with Lord Ganesha. To participate in the contest customers can send their entry through WhatsApp on 8908020104 or they can also upload their drawing and selfies as well as get further details on www.trendsswagatamshriganesha.com. Customers can post their Ganesha drawing or selfie on their Facebook and Instagram page with #trendsswagatamshriganesha .

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

Trends store boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.

Customers of Trends can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.