Tremors Felt In Delhi As Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Fayzabad. The tremors were also felt in the surrounding areas of the national capital in Noida.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the earthquake hit south of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad today at 7.55 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.