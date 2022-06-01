Trees Felled For ‘MLA Houses’: Plea Filed In Orissa HC Seeking Immediate Restriction On Cutting Trees

Cuttack: A Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Orissa High Court seeking immediate restriction on cutting down of trees for MLA quarters in Bhubaneswar.

The petition was filed by one Jayanti Das of Mahamadiabazar in Cuttack district challenging the inaction of authority in not taking appropriate steps for damaging the environment and climate change due to cutting of hundreds of age-old trees for constructing multi-storied buildings for Legislators inside the existing M. L.A . Colony in Unit-IV , Bhubaneswar.

“An application praying for issuance of an appropriate writ of mandamus or order or direction in the nature of mandamus or any other order to the opp. Parties to stop the destruction of trees for the purpose of constructing the multi-storied building in the existing M.L.A. Colony, Unit-1V, Bhubaneswar,” the PIL read.

“An application seeking urgent consideration by this Hon’ble Court on fundamental rights to justice and intergenerational equity of living entities under Articles, 14, 19, 21 and 48-A of the Constitution of India,” the PIL further read.

Earlier, Mahanadi Banchao Andolan lodged a complaint at Kharvelnagar police station after hundreds of trees were found chopped and stocked to make way for the construction of high-rise apartment complexes for legislators at the existing MLA colony here on Monday.

Activists feel that plantation measures should have been taken up before the commencement of the project.

So far, over 300 trees of different age and species like peepal, banyan, mango, jack fruit, neem, ashoka and deodar have already been axed and more of them are waiting for their turn.

If reports are to be believed over 800 trees, which are more than 60 to70 years old, will be felled to make way for the high-rise apartment complex. In total, 870 trees will be felled for which enumeration has already been completed in the project area at Unit IV, City Forest Division sources said.