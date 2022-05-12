Treat Your Taste Buds With Tangy Achari Paneer

New Delhi: Achari Paneer is a delicious Northern Indian dish where soft pieces of paneer are served in creamy, masala gravy accentuated with pickle spices and tangy curd. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons Mustard Oil or as needed

250 grams Paneer cut in cubes

3 Tomatoes or 1 cup of tomatoes

1-2 Green Chilies as needed

1 inch Ginger

Cilantro to garnish

pinch Asoefitida (Hing)

¼ teaspoon Turmeric Powder

¼ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder

Red Chili Powder as per taste

Salt

½ cup Cream/ Yogurt

¼ cup Water

Achaari Masala (Spice Mix)

¼ teaspoon Fenugreek Seeds

½ teaspoon Mustard Seeds

½ teaspoon Cumin Seeds

1 teaspoon Fennel Seeds

1 teaspoon Coriander Seeds

1 whole Red Chili or Kashmiri Red Chili

INSTRUCTIONS

Take a skillet and dry roast Fenugreek Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Whole Red Chili, and Cumin Seeds for 1-2 minutes until aromatic. When they cool down, put them in the spice grinder and coarse grind the mixture. Add tomatoes, ginger and green chillies in a blender and grind them into a fine paste.

Achaari Paneer Gravy