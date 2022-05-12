Treat Your Taste Buds With Tangy Achari Paneer
New Delhi: Achari Paneer is a delicious Northern Indian dish where soft pieces of paneer are served in creamy, masala gravy accentuated with pickle spices and tangy curd. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons Mustard Oil or as needed
- 250 grams Paneer cut in cubes
- 3 Tomatoes or 1 cup of tomatoes
- 1-2 Green Chilies as needed
- 1 inch Ginger
- Cilantro to garnish
- pinch Asoefitida (Hing)
- ¼ teaspoon Turmeric Powder
- ¼ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder
- Red Chili Powder as per taste
- Salt
- ½ cup Cream/ Yogurt
- ¼ cup Water
- Achaari Masala (Spice Mix)
- ¼ teaspoon Fenugreek Seeds
- ½ teaspoon Mustard Seeds
- ½ teaspoon Cumin Seeds
- 1 teaspoon Fennel Seeds
- 1 teaspoon Coriander Seeds
- 1 whole Red Chili or Kashmiri Red Chili
INSTRUCTIONS
- Take a skillet and dry roast Fenugreek Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Whole Red Chili, and Cumin Seeds for 1-2 minutes until aromatic. When they cool down, put them in the spice grinder and coarse grind the mixture.
- Add tomatoes, ginger and green chillies in a blender and grind them into a fine paste.
Achaari Paneer Gravy
- Add oil to the pan. When the oil is hot, add Tomato-Ginger paste to it. Cook it for 3-5 minutes or until oil starts to separate.
- Add Achari Masala, Red Chili Powder, Garam Masala, Turmeric Powder, and Asoefitida and saute for 1-2 minutes.
- When everything is cooked, add water and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add cream/yogurt.
- When it comes to desired consistency, add paneer cubes with Kasuri Methi. Cook for 1-2 minutes and garnish with some chopped cilantro & serve!
Comments are closed.