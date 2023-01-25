Treat Your Taste Buds With Mouth-Watering Orange Chicken

New Delhi: Orange Chicken is made with boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces, dredged, and then fried until golden and crispy and then tossed in orange sauce.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken:

4 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts cut into bite-size pieces

3 Eggs whisked

⅓ cup Cornstarch

⅓ cup Flour

Oil for frying

Orange Chicken Sauce:

1 cup Orange Juice

½ cup Sugar

2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar or White Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Soy Sauce use tamari for a gluten-free dish

¼ teaspoon Ginger

¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder or 2 garlic cloves, finely diced

½ teaspoon Red Chili Flakes

Orange Zest from 1 orange

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

Garnish:

Green Onions

Orange Zest

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the orange sauce:

In a medium pot, add orange juice, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and red chilli flakes. Heat for 3 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 Tablespoons of water to form a paste. Add to orange sauce and whisk together. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thickened, remove from heat and add orange zest.

To make chicken: