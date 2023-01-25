Orange Chicken
Treat Your Taste Buds With Mouth-Watering Orange Chicken

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Orange Chicken is made with boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces, dredged, and then fried until golden and crispy and then tossed in orange sauce.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken:

  • 4 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3 Eggs whisked
  • ⅓ cup Cornstarch
  • ⅓ cup Flour
  • Oil for frying

Orange Chicken Sauce:

  • 1 cup Orange Juice
  • ½ cup Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar or White Vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Soy Sauce use tamari for a gluten-free dish
  • ¼ teaspoon Ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder or 2 garlic cloves, finely diced
  • ½ teaspoon Red Chili Flakes
  • Orange Zest from 1 orange
  • 1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

Garnish:

  • Green Onions
  • Orange Zest

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the orange sauce:

  1. In a medium pot, add orange juice, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and red chilli flakes. Heat for 3 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 Tablespoons of water to form a paste. Add to orange sauce and whisk together. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thickened, remove from heat and add orange zest.

To make chicken:

  1. Place flour and cornstarch in a shallow dish or pie plate. Add a pinch of salt. Stir.
  2. Whisk eggs in a shallow dish.
  3. Dip chicken pieces in egg mixture and then flour mixture. Place on a plate.
  4. Heat 2 -3 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Using a thermometer, watch for it to reach 350 degrees.
  5. Working in batches, cook several chicken pieces at a time. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes, turning often until golden brown. Place chicken on a paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat.
  6. Toss chicken with orange sauce. You may reserve some of the sauce to place on the rice. Serve it with a sprinkling of green onion and orange zest, if so desired.
