Treat Your Taste Buds With Mango Stuffed Kulfi
New Delhi: The mango stuffed kulfi recipe is one of the unique desserts. In the centre, it is filled with frozen rabri and the outer part is the frozen mango. Kulfi is a famous dessert in India. And in the summers easily available as street food.
Ingredients:
- Alphonso Mangoes
- Full cream milk-1 lit
- Sugar – 3/4 cup
- Dry fruits (Few)
Directions:
- Cut off the top of mangoes and reserve it for later use
- Slowly and carefully with the sharp knife cut along the seed. Then with your hands twist the seed and gently pull it out without breaking the mango. Take out the extra pulp from the seed and pour it into the mango
- Keep the mango in a small bowl and place the top part and put it in the freezer to freeze
- Boil the full milk till half in the quantity stirring frequently
- Add sugar and dry fruits
- Allow the kulfi mix to cool a bit
- Take the mango out of the freezer and remove the top of the mango
- Fill the kulfi mixture into the mango pocket and put the top back and freeze it
- Once kulfi sets remove it from the freezer and gently peel the mango with a peeler.
- Cut the mango into slices and serve
