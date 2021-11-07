Treat Your Taste Buds With Malabar Chicken Curry
New Delhi: Malabar Chicken curry is a very delicious dish. In the dish, chicken is made by toasting authentic Kerala spices with roasted coconut.
INGREDIENTS
COCONUT PASTE:
- 1 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)
- 2 small onions, chopped
- 3 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 4 cardamom pods
- ½ cup grated coconut
- Water
MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY:
- 2 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 3 medium onions, chopped
- 1 sprig of curry leaves
- 2 green chilies
- 1 tbsp minced garlic (garlic paste)
- 1 tbsp minced ginger (ginger paste)
- ½ tsp ground turmeric (turmeric powder)
- 2 tbsp ground coriander (coriander powder)
- 2 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 kg chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper (black pepper powder)
- Water
- Salt to taste
- Curry leaves, to garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
COCONUT PASTE:
- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add onions, and sauté until golden.
- Add cloves, cinnamon, fennel seeds and cardamom.
- Stir fry for a minute. Add coconut. Saute, stirring, for 4-5 minutes or until golden. Leave it to cool.
- Place the cooled mixture in a food processor.
- Add a little water, and grind to a smooth paste. Set aside.
MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY:
- Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Splutter mustard seeds.
- Add onions, curry leaves, and green chilies. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.
- Add ginger and garlic. Saute again until aromatic.
- Stir in the turmeric, coriander, garam masala, and red chili powder. Saute for a minute.
- Add tomatoes, and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until they are mushy. Stir in the ground paste. Stir-fry for a few seconds.
- Add in the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken pieces really well in the spices.
- Season with salt and black pepper. Add ¼ cup water. Cook, covered, for 10-12 minutes.
- Remove from heat. Garnish with curry leaves.