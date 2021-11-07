Treat Your Taste Buds With Malabar Chicken Curry

New Delhi: Malabar Chicken curry is a very delicious dish. In the dish, chicken is made by toasting authentic Kerala spices with roasted coconut.

INGREDIENTS

COCONUT PASTE:

1 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)

2 small onions, chopped

3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp fennel seeds

4 cardamom pods

½ cup grated coconut

Water

MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY:

2 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)

½ tsp mustard seeds

3 medium onions, chopped

1 sprig of curry leaves

2 green chilies

1 tbsp minced garlic (garlic paste)

1 tbsp minced ginger (ginger paste)

½ tsp ground turmeric (turmeric powder)

2 tbsp ground coriander (coriander powder)

2 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 kg chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces

¼ tsp ground black pepper (black pepper powder)

Water

Salt to taste

Curry leaves, to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

COCONUT PASTE:

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onions, and sauté until golden. Add cloves, cinnamon, fennel seeds and cardamom. Stir fry for a minute. Add coconut. Saute, stirring, for 4-5 minutes or until golden. Leave it to cool. Place the cooled mixture in a food processor. Add a little water, and grind to a smooth paste. Set aside.

MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY: