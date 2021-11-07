Treat Your Taste Buds With Malabar Chicken Curry

Malabar Chicken Curry
New Delhi: Malabar Chicken curry is a very delicious dish. In the dish, chicken is made by toasting authentic Kerala spices with roasted coconut.

INGREDIENTS

COCONUT PASTE:

  • 1 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)
  • 2 small onions, chopped
  • 3 cloves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 tsp fennel seeds
  • 4 cardamom pods
  • ½ cup grated coconut
  • Water

MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY:

  • 2 tbsp oil (coconut oil preferred)
  • ½ tsp mustard seeds
  • 3 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 sprig of curry leaves
  • 2 green chilies
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic (garlic paste)
  • 1 tbsp minced ginger (ginger paste)
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric (turmeric powder)
  • 2 tbsp ground coriander (coriander powder)
  • 2 tsp red chili powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 kg chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper (black pepper powder)
  • Water
  • Salt to taste
  • Curry leaves, to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

COCONUT PASTE:

  1. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onions, and sauté until golden.
  3. Add cloves, cinnamon, fennel seeds and cardamom.
  4. Stir fry for a minute. Add coconut. Saute, stirring, for 4-5 minutes or until golden. Leave it to cool.
  5. Place the cooled mixture in a food processor.
  6. Add a little water, and grind to a smooth paste. Set aside.

MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY:

  1. Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Splutter mustard seeds.
  2. Add onions, curry leaves, and green chilies. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.
  3. Add ginger and garlic. Saute again until aromatic.
  4. Stir in the turmeric, coriander, garam masala, and red chili powder. Saute for a minute.
  5. Add tomatoes, and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until they are mushy. Stir in the ground paste. Stir-fry for a few seconds.
  6. Add in the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken pieces really well in the spices.
  7. Season with salt and black pepper. Add ¼ cup water. Cook, covered, for 10-12 minutes.
  8. Remove from heat. Garnish with curry leaves.
