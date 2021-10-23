Treat Your Taste Buds With Lip Smacking Rajma Raita
New Delhi: Rajma Raita also known as Dahi Rajma is an easy dish prepared with boiled rajma, Dahi, and some other spices. Let’s check the recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rajma (kidney beans), soaked overnight
- 1 cup yogurt, well beaten
- to taste salt
- 1/4 tsp. roasted cumin powder
- 1 tbsp. oil
- 1/2 tsp. mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp. cumin seeds
- 2 red chilies
- 1 sprig of curry leaves
- 1pinch red chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped
Steps
- Pressure cook the rajma in 1 1/2 cups water till done. They should be cooked well, but not mashed. Mix with the beaten yogurt, cumin powder, and salt. Keep aside.
- Heat oil in a pan. Temper with red chilies, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
- After it stops spluttering, switch off the flame & pour this tempering over the raita.
- Garnish with coriander leaves & red chilli flakes. Serve with plain steamed rice, jeera rice, pulao, plain biryani, khichdi, or any Indian bread.