Treat Your Taste Buds With Lip Smacking Rajma Raita

New Delhi: Rajma Raita also known as Dahi Rajma is an easy dish prepared with boiled rajma, Dahi, and some other spices. Let’s check the recipe below:

Ingredients

1/2 cup rajma (kidney beans), soaked overnight

1 cup yogurt, well beaten

to taste salt

1/4 tsp. roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp. oil

1/2 tsp. mustard seeds

1/2 tsp. cumin seeds

2 red chilies

1 sprig of curry leaves

1pinch red chilli flakes

1 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped

Steps