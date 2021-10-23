Rajma Raita
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Treat Your Taste Buds With Lip Smacking Rajma Raita

By PragativadiNews
0 2

New Delhi: Rajma Raita also known as Dahi Rajma is an easy dish prepared with boiled rajma, Dahi, and some other spices. Let’s check the recipe below:

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rajma (kidney beans), soaked overnight
  • 1 cup yogurt, well beaten
  • to taste salt
  • 1/4 tsp. roasted cumin powder
  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • 1/2 tsp. mustard seeds
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin seeds
  • 2 red chilies
  • 1 sprig of curry leaves
  • 1pinch red chilli flakes
  • 1 tbsp. coriander leaves, chopped

Steps

  1. Pressure cook the rajma in 1 1/2 cups water till done. They should be cooked well, but not mashed. Mix with the beaten yogurt, cumin powder, and salt. Keep aside.
  2. Heat oil in a pan. Temper with red chilies, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
  3. After it stops spluttering, switch off the flame & pour this tempering over the raita.
  4. Garnish with coriander leaves & red chilli flakes. Serve with plain steamed rice, jeera rice, pulao, plain biryani, khichdi, or any Indian bread.
PragativadiNews 8271 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen − 1 =

Breaking