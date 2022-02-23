Treat Your Taste Buds With Kolhapuri Chicken

New Delhi: Kolhapuri chicken is a dish that is full of rich, spicy and drool-worthy Kolhapuri flavours. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Kolhapuri Chicken

300 gm chicken

1 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

4 finely chopped onion

1 handful chopped coriander leaves

2 teaspoon chilli powder

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric

1 large chopped tomato

salt as required

1 1/2 teaspoon ginger paste

3 teaspoon grated coconut

3 teaspoon refined oil

Instructions

Step 1 To make this easy Kolhapuri chicken recipe, begin with washing the chicken in running water.

Step 2 In the meantime take another pan and heat it on medium flame. Then dry roast the sesame seeds and poppy seeds together and keep them aside. Then dry roast the coconut and keep it aside.

Step 3 Now, mix 1 1/2 teaspoon of ginger and garlic paste along with turmeric powder and salt in a large bowl. Now add the chicken pieces and rub well until the pieces are evenly coated. Keep aside for about 45 to 60 minutes so that the chicken pieces are well-marinated.

Step 4 Then take a chopping board and finely chop the onions and fry half of them until they turn golden brown. Remove from the flame, and mix the onions with roasted coconut, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Grind into a fine paste.

Step 5 Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the remaining onions and saute for another 30 to 45 seconds. Add the remaining ginger and garlic paste, and saute until onions turn golden brown. Then add the red chilli powder, tomatoes and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 6 Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook for a minute more. Then add the ground paste, salt and some water. Mix well and bring it to a boil. Add the garam masala powder, coriander leaves and cover the pan with a lid. Reduce the flame and cook for about 15 to 25 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Serve the Kolhapuri chicken with rice, roomali roti or naan.