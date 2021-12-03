Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Mutton Rogan Josh

New Delhi: Mutton Rogan Josh is a classic Kashmiri dish in which mutton is stirred with lots of flavourful spices and herbs, mixed with curd, and pressure cooked till tender. You can pair it up with onion rings and mint chutney.

Ingredients of Rogan Josh

1 Kg meat

1 cup mustard/refined oil

3 tsp red chili powder

3 tsp fennel powder

2 tsp ginger powder

2 tsp cumin powder

3 tsp brown cardamom powder

1 tsp asafetida

4 Green cardamom

2 Cinnamon sticks2 Bay leaves

2 Cloves

1/3 tsp saffron (optional)

1 cup curd

A pinch of salt

How to Make Rogan Josh

1. Wash the meat properly. Heat oil in a pressure cooker.

2. Put cinnamon, bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, a teaspoon of salt, asafoetida, and meat together.

3. Fry the meat till it turns brown. Once browned, pour a cup of water.

4. Add the red chili powder and saffron into the meat. Keep stirring for about a minute.

5. Mix the curd nicely in the mixer and pour it into the pressure cooker.

6. Keep on stirring till you get a reddish tinge.

7. Add 2 cups of water, fennel powder, ginger powder, and pressure cook for 2 minutes.

8. Check if the meat is tender. Peel and grind green and brown cardamom and add to the meat dish.

9. Finally sprinkle cumin powder and simmer for a minute and serve.