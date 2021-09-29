Lemon-garlic chicken
Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Lemon-Garlic Chicken

New Delhi: Lemon-garlic chicken is an easy-to-make dish in which chicken is marinated with an amazing lemon chicken marinade.

INGREDIENTS

  1. 20 oz. (600 g) or 4 chicken thighs, deboned but skin on
  2. sliced lemon, for garnishing

For Marinating:

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin, optional
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 3 dashes ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Debone the chicken thighs but keep the skin on. If you like skinless, you may buy skinless and boneless skin thighs.
  2. Mix all the ingredients in the Marinade in a bowl, whisk to combine well. Marinate the chicken with the marinade, in a bowl or in a plastic bag for 30 minutes, or best for 2 hours.
  3. Fire up the grill and grill the chicken on both sides, until it’s cooked through and the skin is charred. You may bake the chicken in an oven at 400°F (207°C) for about 15-20 minutes, or pan-fried on a skillet on medium to low heat. Serve the chicken warm with some lemon wedges.
