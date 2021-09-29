Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Lemon-Garlic Chicken

New Delhi: Lemon-garlic chicken is an easy-to-make dish in which chicken is marinated with an amazing lemon chicken marinade.

INGREDIENTS

20 oz. (600 g) or 4 chicken thighs, deboned but skin on sliced lemon, for garnishing

For Marinating:

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin, optional

1 pinch salt

3 dashes ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves

INSTRUCTIONS