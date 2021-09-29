Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Lemon-Garlic Chicken
New Delhi: Lemon-garlic chicken is an easy-to-make dish in which chicken is marinated with an amazing lemon chicken marinade.
INGREDIENTS
- 20 oz. (600 g) or 4 chicken thighs, deboned but skin on
- sliced lemon, for garnishing
For Marinating:
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin, optional
- 1 pinch salt
- 3 dashes ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- Debone the chicken thighs but keep the skin on. If you like skinless, you may buy skinless and boneless skin thighs.
- Mix all the ingredients in the Marinade in a bowl, whisk to combine well. Marinate the chicken with the marinade, in a bowl or in a plastic bag for 30 minutes, or best for 2 hours.
- Fire up the grill and grill the chicken on both sides, until it’s cooked through and the skin is charred. You may bake the chicken in an oven at 400°F (207°C) for about 15-20 minutes, or pan-fried on a skillet on medium to low heat. Serve the chicken warm with some lemon wedges.