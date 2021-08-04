Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Chicken Haleem

New Delhi: Chicken Haleem is a famous Iftaar delicacy, origin in the Middle East as well as in the Indian subcontinent. Mussy in texture and loaded with Ghee, Haleem is rich street food available in the markets. It is a thick soup-like dish cooked with chicken, pulses, and Ghee along with spices.

INGREDIENTS

350g skinless chicken

200g wheat (whole ,crushed and soaked in water for 1 1/2 hour)

1⁄3 cup yellow split lentils (soaked and boiled)

3 medium onions (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon garlic paste (Pisa Lehsan)

1 tablespoon ginger paste (Pisi Adrak)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder (Pisi Lal Mirch)

1 1⁄2 tablespoons coriander powder (Pisa Dhania)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder (Pisi Haldi)salt (to taste)

1⁄4 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

5 tablespoons oil

1 bunch fresh mint leaves (Podina, finely chopped)

1 bunch fresh coriander leaves (Hara Dhania, finely chopped)

8 green chilies (Hari Mirch, finely chopped, to taste)

1 teaspoon cumin seed (Sufaid Zeera, roasted and ground)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 medium-size pieces gingerroot (Adrak)

1 large onion (thinly sliced)

4 lemons (Nimbu, cut in quarters)

DIRECTIONS