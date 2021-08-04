Treat Your Taste Buds With Delicious Chicken Haleem
New Delhi: Chicken Haleem is a famous Iftaar delicacy, origin in the Middle East as well as in the Indian subcontinent. Mussy in texture and loaded with Ghee, Haleem is rich street food available in the markets. It is a thick soup-like dish cooked with chicken, pulses, and Ghee along with spices.
INGREDIENTS
- 350g skinless chicken
- 200g wheat (whole ,crushed and soaked in water for 1 1/2 hour)
- 1⁄3 cup yellow split lentils (soaked and boiled)
- 3 medium onions (thinly sliced)
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste (Pisa Lehsan)
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste (Pisi Adrak)
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 tablespoons red chili powder (Pisi Lal Mirch)
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoons coriander powder (Pisa Dhania)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder (Pisi Haldi)salt (to taste)
- 1⁄4 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
- 5 tablespoons oil
- 1 bunch fresh mint leaves (Podina, finely chopped)
- 1 bunch fresh coriander leaves (Hara Dhania, finely chopped)
- 8 green chilies (Hari Mirch, finely chopped, to taste)
- 1 teaspoon cumin seed (Sufaid Zeera, roasted and ground)
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 medium-size pieces gingerroot (Adrak)
- 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
- 4 lemons (Nimbu, cut in quarters)
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oil in a pan. Put chicken in the pan, add garlic, garam masala powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook on medium heat.
- In a separate pan boil wheat grains with lots of water, add salt. When the grains become tender and mushy add a pinch of soda and cook further for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Now mix the wheat grains with the meat and mix well. Stir continuously so that both are mixed properly. Now grind the lentils in a food processor. Make it into a thick paste by adding 2 cups of water while processing it.
- Pour the lentil paste into the meat and wheat mixture and stir to mix well. Place the pan on a heavy tava or griddle on low heat and cook for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Fry the sliced onion in oil and drain on absorbent paper towel. When the haleem is cooked, sprinkle fried onions, garam masala powder, fresh mint, and coriander leaves. Garnish with cumin and ginger. Keep a little of the seasoning separate and serve with haleem.