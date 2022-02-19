Creamy Herb Chicken
Treat Your Taste Buds With Creamy Herb Chicken

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Quick And Easy Creamy Herb Chicken, filled with so much flavour, ready and on your table in 15 minutes! You won’t believe how easy this is!

INGREDIENTS

For The Chicken:

  • 4 chicken breasts (pounded 1/2-inch thin)
  • 2 teaspoons each of onion powder and garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary*
  • salt and pepper, to season

For The Sauce:

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary
  • 1 cup milk (or half and a half)*
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water, until smooth

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Coat chicken breasts with onion and garlic powders and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts until opaque and no longer pink inside (about 5 minutes on each side, depending on thickness). Transfer to a plate; set aside.
  3. To the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil and sauté garlic, with parsley, thyme and rosemary, for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.
  4. Stir in milk (or cream); season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  5. Bring to a boil; add the cornstarch mixture to the centre of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more.
  6. Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately.
