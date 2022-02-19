Treat Your Taste Buds With Creamy Herb Chicken

New Delhi: Quick And Easy Creamy Herb Chicken, filled with so much flavour, ready and on your table in 15 minutes! You won’t believe how easy this is!

INGREDIENTS

For The Chicken:

4 chicken breasts (pounded 1/2-inch thin)

2 teaspoons each of onion powder and garlic powder

1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary*

salt and pepper, to season

For The Sauce:

4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)

1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary

1 cup milk (or half and a half)*

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water, until smooth

INSTRUCTIONS