Treat Your Taste Buds With Chinese Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow)
New Delhi: Har gow is Cantonese shrimp dumplings that are a classic dim sum. The filling is relatively simple and lightly flavoured to let the tasty shrimp flavour shine. While they take a little practice to form, you soon get in the swing of it, and then they cook in no time.
Ingredients
For the Filling:
- 6 ounces shrimp, peeled, deveined, and finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped bamboo shoots
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped green onion
- 3/4 teaspoon Chinese rice wine, or dry sherry
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
- 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
For the Dough:
- 3/4 cup wheat starch
- 2 tablespoons tapioca starch
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2/3 cup boiling water, divided
- 2 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- For Shaping the Dough:
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil, or as needed
For Serving:
- Hot chilli oil, to taste
- Soy sauce, to taste
