Chinese Shrimp Dumplings
Treat Your Taste Buds With Chinese Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow)

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Har gow is Cantonese shrimp dumplings that are a classic dim sum. The filling is relatively simple and lightly flavoured to let the tasty shrimp flavour shine. While they take a little practice to form, you soon get in the swing of it, and then they cook in no time.

Ingredients

For the Filling:

  1. 6 ounces shrimp, peeled, deveined, and finely chopped
  2. 3 tablespoons finely chopped bamboo shoots
  3. 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped green onion
  4. 3/4 teaspoon Chinese rice wine, or dry sherry
  5. 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  6. 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  7. 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
  8. 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  9. 2 teaspoons cornstarch

For the Dough:

  • 3/4 cup wheat starch
  • 2 tablespoons tapioca starch
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2/3 cup boiling water, divided
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • For Shaping the Dough:
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil, or as needed

For Serving:

  1. Hot chilli oil, to taste
  2. Soy sauce, to taste
