Treat Your Taste Buds With Chinese Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow)

New Delhi: Har gow is Cantonese shrimp dumplings that are a classic dim sum. The filling is relatively simple and lightly flavoured to let the tasty shrimp flavour shine. While they take a little practice to form, you soon get in the swing of it, and then they cook in no time.

Ingredients

For the Filling:

6 ounces shrimp, peeled, deveined, and finely chopped 3 tablespoons finely chopped bamboo shoots 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped green onion 3/4 teaspoon Chinese rice wine, or dry sherry 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper 1 large egg white, lightly beaten 2 teaspoons cornstarch

For the Dough:

3/4 cup wheat starch

2 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup boiling water, divided

2 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil

For Shaping the Dough:

1/3 cup vegetable oil, or as needed

For Serving: