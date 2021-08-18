Treat Your Taste Buds With Chicken Besar
New Delhi: Chicken Besar is a dish in which chicken is cooked in mustard sauce and some grounded spices. This dish uses minimal ingredients and is very quick and easy to prepare. You can serve it with Indian bread.
Ingredients
2-3 servings
- Chicken Curry
- 500 gm Chicken
- 1 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- 1 cup plain yogurt or curd
- 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- to taste salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup water
- Mustard Sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoon mustard seed
- 1 tablespoon cumin seed
- 2 Dry Chilli
- 1/2 cup water
- to taste salt
Steps
- First will prepare the mustard sauce. Soak the mustard seed, cumin seed, and dry chilli in water for 10 mins.
- Add the soaked ingredient, 1 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoon water into a mixture and grind it. Keep aside.
- Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium flame.
- Add the chopped onion to the oil and stir until the onion turns translucent about 8 minutes.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and 1 tablespoon of water into the onion mixture. Allow to heat together for about 1 minute while stirring. Mix the tomatoes, yogurt, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, and 1 teaspoon salt into the mixture.
- Add the chicken to the Kadhai. Pour 1/2 cup water into the mixture; bring to a boil, turning the chicken to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle the garam masala and 1 tablespoon cilantro over the chicken.
- Cover the kadhai and simmer until the chicken are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear for about 20 minutes.
- Add the mustard sauce and cook for another 10 mins. Now it’s ready to serve.