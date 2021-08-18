Treat Your Taste Buds With Chicken Besar

New Delhi: Chicken Besar is a dish in which chicken is cooked in mustard sauce and some grounded spices. This dish uses minimal ingredients and is very quick and easy to prepare. You can serve it with Indian bread.

Ingredients

2-3 servings

Chicken Curry

500 gm Chicken

1 1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 cup plain yogurt or curd

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

to taste salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup water

Mustard Sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon mustard seed

1 tablespoon cumin seed

2 Dry Chilli

1/2 cup water

to taste salt

Steps