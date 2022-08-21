Treat Your Taste Buds With Awadhi Chicken Dum Biryani 

New Delhi: Foods from Awadhi cuisines have been influenced by the nawabs of awadh. This recipe is royal, aromatic, delicious, flavoured with herbs, species, and saffron. Awadhi biryani is different from Hyderabadi biryani in terms of taste and flavors. It can be served with raita or side gravy.

Ingredients:

TO MARINATE

FOR RICE

TO MAKE CURRY YOU NEED

INSTRUCTIONS:

Wash and marinate chicken with the given ingredients for overnight or 1 hour at least. Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes. Heat a vessel with enough water…Add rice when the water starts boiling…

Add salt and other ingredients mentioned under FOR RICE. Cook rice 70% and drain in a colander.

Heat a pressure cooker with 1/4 a cup of oil and fry sliced 1 1/2 onion until brown..then remove fried onions and add spices from 1 to 7. Saute well and add remaining chopped onions and green chili. Saute for 2 minutes.

Then add marinated chicken and mix well. Cook for 15 minutes in medium flame..mix in between to avoid burning..add spice powders(Chili powder, salt,garam masala, GGP,kasoori methi ) in little bit quantities if you are a true spice lover..add some water and cook for 10 more minutes again in low flame again.

Heat a heavy bottomed pan and place cooker…Combine everything chicken mix well and shift it into a pressure cooker..spread rice on top and add mint and cilantro leaves, fried onions n color water.

now again add remained rice on top and mint and cilantro leaves, fried onions n color water. and if you like can add some ghee and dry fruits and nuts for a rich taste. close with a lid and put a heavy weight on top. cook for 10 minutes on low flame.