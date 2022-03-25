Treat Your Sweet Tooth With Delicious Apple Pie

New Delhi: Apple pie is a sweet, comforting dessert that’s perfect to enjoy anytime. Serve it to your friends and family on occasions like game nights, kitty parties, birthdays and buffets.

Ingredients of Apple Pie

15 medium peeled, sliced apple

1 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoon milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup water

5 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoon cornflour

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Step 1

To start with, take a deep bowl and add flour, baking powder, butter and milk. Using a food processor, blend the mixture until it thickens and the ingredients are blended properly with each other. Now, using your hands, knead the mixture into a firm dough.

Step 2

Wrap the dough with cling film and refrigerate for half an hour. Take a pie shell and grease it with butter. Take out the dough from the refrigerator and divide it into two halves. Make sure that one half is slightly bigger than the other half. Using dry flour, roll the bigger half of the dough in a round shape and put the other smaller half of the dough in the refrigerator. Place the rolled dough on the pie shell and prick it with the help of a fork. Trim the edges hanging outside the pie shell.

Step 3

Bake the pie shell at 180 degrees Celsius. When done, take it out and let it cool for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, take a pan and add sliced apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, salt and ¾ cup of water. Mix well and cook the apple for about 6-7 minutes on medium flame.

Step 4

In a bowl, add cornflour and the remaining water. Mix it and add to the pan. Mix well and remove from the flame after a minute or two. Give it a stir and transfer it to a pie shell. Take out the other half of the dough and using plain flour, roll it in a round shape. Place this dough on the pie shell covering the apple mixture completely.

Step 5

Using your finger, fold the edges of the dough to make sure that the filling is not coming out. Seal the edges completely. Using a knife, make 4 cuts in 4 different directions on the pie. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 230 degrees Celsius. Bake pie for about 15 -20 minutes till the pie turns golden brown colour. When done, take it out from the oven and let it cool. Serve it warm.