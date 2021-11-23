Treat Your Sweet Tooth With Custard Apple Kheer
New Delhi: Custard apple kheer is one of the most delicious recipes that you can serve your guests. It is made with the goodness of milk and pulp of Custard apple
Ingredients:
- 3 cup full-fat milk
- 2 custard apple
- 10 almonds
- a few strands of saffron
- 3 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
Method:
- Remove the pulp of the custard apple. Discard the seeds and the skin.
- Boil milk in a thick bottom pan. Put saffron to it.
- Grind almonds and put the powder to it. Stir it.
- Once the milk has reduced, put the fruit pulp to it. Stir and cook for sometime.
- Put sugar and allow to cook for a minute.
- Finally, add cardamom powder and turn off the stove.
- Serve chilled.