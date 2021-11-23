Custard Apple Kheer
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Treat Your Sweet Tooth With Custard Apple Kheer

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Custard apple kheer is one of the most delicious recipes that you can serve your guests. It is made with the goodness of milk and pulp of Custard apple

Ingredients:

  • 3 cup full-fat milk
  • 2 custard apple
  • 10 almonds
  • a few strands of saffron
  • 3 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Method:

  1. Remove the pulp of the custard apple. Discard the seeds and the skin.
  2. Boil milk in a thick bottom pan. Put saffron to it.
  3. Grind almonds and put the powder to it. Stir it.
  4. Once the milk has reduced, put the fruit pulp to it. Stir and cook for sometime.
  5. Put sugar and allow to cook for a minute.
  6. Finally, add cardamom powder and turn off the stove.
  7. Serve chilled.
PragativadiNews 9283 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 − five =

Breaking