Turkish Delight is a rose flavoured candy, dusted with powdered sugar. Soft, slightly chewy, perfectly sweet Turkish Delight is a classic candy that is incredibly easy to make at home.

It can be flavoured in a number of ways, often with nuts, citrus fruits, and/or rose water. It’s very popular in the Middle East but has gained popularity in India.

The flavour that history cannot change Mango Flavored Turkish Delight is preparing to be your indispensable with the excellent smell and taste of a mango. You will love this original flavour.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup mango pulp

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornflour

8-gram agar agar

2 cup water

4 tablespoon desiccated coconut powder

INSTRUCTIONS

First, soak agar (china grass) in half a cup of water. Take 2 big mangoes peet it, chopped it, and blend these mango cubes with an electric blender. Heat a vessel, add water and add soaked china grass into this. Stir continuously.

After 15 minutes strain this china grass water. Now heat a vessel and add china grass water. Add sugar and mango pulp. Now soak cornflour in 1/4 cup of water. Add this cornflour slurry into mango pulp. Stir continuously.

Take a mould. Add mango mixture into the mould. Keep this mould in the fridge. Now cut It into a small pieces. Now rolled these pieces into desiccated coconut powder. Your delicious Mango Turkish delight is ready. Serve chilled.