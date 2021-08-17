Treat Your Stomach Pain With These Ingredients From Your Kitchen

New Delhi: Indigestion is one of the common problems people are facing these days. Due to changes in our daily routine post the COVID-19 outbreak, including our eating habits, mealtime, sleep cycle, etc. All these can affect your gut health. As a result, you suffer from discomfort, stomach pain, and abdominal bloating.

We list down few home remedies which will help in curing your stomach woes in a jiffy.

Ginger

Ginger contains antioxidants and gingerols that help relieve indigestion and nausea. The phenolic compounds in ginger can reduce gastric contractions and relieve gastrointestinal irritation. This common kitchen ingredient can also help reduce inflammation in the stomach. If you’re suffering from indigestion, drink a cup of ginger tea or ginger ale.

You can also prepare a concoction using a teaspoon of fresh ginger or dried ginger, a pinch of rock salt and lime juice. The combination of these three ingredients works wonders for an upset stomach. Drink it before your meal.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and other minerals that are essential for digestion. For years, people have been using this common kitchen ingredient to treat digestive issues like indigestion, gas, and bloating.

ACV can stimulate digestive juices and help combat constipation. As it is naturally acidic, it helps break down fats and prevents acid reflux or heartburn. For people with low stomach acidity, it may help raise stomach acid levels to aid digestion and prevent gas and bloating. Dissolve some vinegar in warm water and drink it before a meal.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy for a wide range of health issues, including indigestion, sleep disorder, and anxiety. It can soothe gut discomfort and cure indigestion by reducing stomach acid in the gastrointestinal tract. It is also an effective remedy for irritable bowel syndrome. Plus, its anti-inflammatory properties help stop stomach pain.

Put chamomile flowers into a teapot and add hot water. Cover the teapot and let it infuse for 2 to 3 minutes. You can also add sugar or honey to enhance the taste. Strain and serve.

Baking soda

This easily available kitchen ingredient is one of the best home remedies to boost your gut health and tummy woes. Dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in an eight-ounce glass of water and drink this mixture every morning. This will help maintain a healthy pH balance throughout the digestive system for optimal digestion, neutralize stomach acid and relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas.

Carom seeds

Carom seeds, also known as ajwain, are used as Ayurvedic medicine to cure various digestive conditions. Thymol, a chemical compound in ajwain, facilitates the secretion of gastric juices that improve digestion, treat flatulence and relieve constipation.

Consume ajwain powder with warm water before or after meals, to aid better digestion. Drinking Ajwain water can also boost metabolism and promote weight loss.

Add 1 teaspoon of cumin, 1 teaspoon of carom seeds, and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder in a glass of water and drink it daily to cure heartburns.