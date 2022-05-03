Treat Your Dry Skin With These Easy DIY Hacks

New Delhi: People with dry skin are not the only ones who experience dryness. People with normal, combination and oily skin also need to moisturize. It occurs when the top layer of the skin lacks the necessary amount of water (hydration). As a result, this layer begins to deteriorate, resulting in a flaky texture and visible fine lines or cracks. Continue reading to learn more about the causes of dry skin and how to treat it with easy DIY remedies to make your skin soft and supple.

Rose Water

Rosewater soothes and moisturises skin while balancing ph levels making it a perfect choice for dry skin. In case your skin gets dry and itching dabbing a bit of rose water will gently soothe the area, minimising irritation and moisturising skin.

Tip: Add plain rose water to a spray bottle and use it on your skin throughout the day by spritzing it on the affected area.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural emollient and that makes it the perfect companion for dry dehydrated skin. It supremely nourishes the skin and also deeply moisturises, improving your skin’s overall health. It can be applied pre or post-shower to moisturise your skin.

Tip: Massage coconut oil on the soles of your feet before you go to sleep at night.

Honey

Honey is a natural humectant and deeply moisturises skin. Apart from moisturising, it also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in calming irritation and redness or any other skin inflammation. It also helps effectively brighten skin and lend a radiant glow.

Tip: Apply directly on affected areas and wash off after 15 minutes.

Papaya Toner

Papaya is said to have high moisturising benefits and it also brightens skin. This enzyme-rich food is packed with nutrients that are essential to keep skin healthy, nourished and glowing. Papayas can also help soothe sunburn and inflammation as well. It diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too. Scrape the pulp of one slice of papaya and get rid of the seeds. Add the pulp to a blender with one cup of water and mix it. Use it with a cotton ball after cleansing your skin.

Tip: This toner has a shelf life of five days only.