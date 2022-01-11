Treat Stuffy Nose With These Home Remedies 

New Delhi: A stuffy nose can be so annoying. When you’re congested, the simple act of breathing can be a challenge. We have curated a list of some home remedies that can come of great help. Follow them and watch out for effective results.

Steam inhalation

Steam inhalation is one of the simple solutions for a stuffy nose. It is the most common method to get relief from this irritating nasal congestion. You add antiseptic herb in steamer such as peppermint seeds and take steam 2-3 times per day.

Warm compress

A warm compress can help unclog a stuffy nose by reducing inflammation and opening the nasal cavity. You can apply hot pressure from the outside of your nose that will help you tremendously.

Ginger

Ginger is high in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that may help reduce the stuffy nose. It is super effective against the clogged nose. You can use ginger as a compressor.

Honey

Honey is versatile that is helpful in every diseased condition. It is a rich source of powerful nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. It also has an antibacterial property that helps fight against various bacterial infections. Honey can calm the nasal passage, irritated the throat, and clear the excess accumulation of mucus.