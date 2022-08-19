Treat Patients with Respect, Do Your Job in a Professional Manner: Odisha CM to New Lab Technicians

Bhubaneswar: As many as 550 Laboratory Technicians today joined the state Government in the health department. An induction programme was organised at Convention Centre in Loka Seva Bhawan connected with other places through online platform.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised them to treat the patients with the utmost respect and do the job in a professional manner.

Outlining the significance of the 5T initiative of the state, the Odisha CM said that it should be a key principle of your career. People are the soul of democracy. Hence, our Government attaches the highest priority to the people’s felt needs.

Expressing the Government’s commitment to provide universal access to quality healthcare services and bring down the out-of-pocket expenses of the people, he said that a large number of posts for Medical Officers and other healthcare workers have been created to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services.

He expressed happiness over recruitment of a huge 550 Laboratory Technicians in one go, besides the appointment of 510 Medical Officers last month. He expressed confidence that this will improve the quality and timely reporting of diagnostic services by strengthening NIDAAN that provides free diagnostic testing. It will also improve the satisfaction of the people who visit the Government facilities, he hoped.

He said that the guiding principle of his governance in healthcare is “Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha.” The state is committed to achieve this, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das outlined the activities of his department conforming to the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said that the state is improving health infrastructure at a very fast pace.

Three new recruits Soumya Ranjan Behera, Liza Patnaik and Abhay Sasmal, shared their experience of the recruitment process and said that they are highly impressed with the timely and transparent process of recruitment for such a huge number of posts. They committed to serve the people in a professional and effective manner.

Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian moderated the programme. Principal Secretary of Health & FW Nikunja Dhal gave the welcome address and NHM Director Smt Shalini Pandit offered the vote of thanks.