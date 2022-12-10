Treat Nature And Biodiversity With Dignity: Prez Murmu At NHRC Event

New Delhi: Climate change is knocking on the doors and people in poorer nations are going to pay a “heavier price” for the degradation of the environment President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said and asserted that society must now consider the environmental dimension of justice.

In her address at an event hosted here by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to mark Human Rights Day, she also made a fervent appeal that humans must learn to treat nature and biodiversity with dignity and respect.

“I wonder what would the animals and trees around us tell us if they could speak. What would our rivers say about human history and what would our cattle say on the topic of human rights. We have trampled on their rights for long and now the results are before us,” she said.