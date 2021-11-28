Treat Dry Cough With These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Dry cough is one of the most common problems that we have faced once in our life. Commonly it is caused due to allergies, asthma, an infection, and acid reflux. Don’t worry we have listed some remedies that will help you to treat dry cough.

Gargling

Gargling with salt water is one of the oldest and the most effective remedies that we have been using for ages. It helps to draw moisture away from the area of soreness to help reduce swelling and irritation.

Steam Inhalation

Steam inhalation helps to moisturize dry and irritated nasal passages, ease throat pain, and reduce the severity of a cough caused by a mild infection.

Hydration

A dry throat can turn your cough worse. Sip on soothing fluid, like tea or water with lemon.

Honey

Honey is one of nature’s gifts that have anti-inflammatory properties and antimicrobial effects that help to temper minor bacterial or viral infections. Honey triggers the salivary glands to produce more saliva, which in turn lubricates your airways and makes your throat smooth.