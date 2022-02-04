Treasure Hunt Begins At Puri’s Emar Mutt For Lost Hoard

Puri: In a bid to trace the presence of any hidden treasure, valuables like gold and silver, the excavation work at the historic Puri Emar Mutt has been conducted on Friday.

According to sources, once these were discovered a thorough search was also conducted in the library, courtyard and other premises of the mutt to detect whether any other valuables could be found, officials said.

A total of three to four spots near the library were marked after the presence of metallic valuables was detected by the scanner.

Expecting the presence of more valuables, the newly-formed Trusty Board had recently asked for through scanning of the mutt premises.

A team of state Archeology department conducted the search in presence of the mutt’s seer, Endowment Commissioner’s representative, Trusty Board members, local police officials, and a number of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and district level officials.

In 2011, around 522 silver bricks were unearthed from the Emar Mutt premises. Subsequently, 45 more silver bricks were found on April 10 the same year.